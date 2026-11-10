Former India cricketer questions Mohammed Siraj's absence amid ongoing ODI series against New Zealand

The Indian team is in the middle of an ODI series against New Zealand. The two sides have faced off across three ODI games so far, with India winning the first two and the third ODI being abandoned without a ball being bowled. The Men in Blue have been in good form in the series so far.

Throughout the series, there have been many questions in the minds of the fans. Many questions have been asked about the absence of Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and talked about the absence of Mohammed Siraj from India’s lineup. He opined that the side needs to stop thinking about the ODI World Cup 2027 and focus on the results currently.

"Firstly, we are making the mistake that happens in England always. If England is going to Australia to play the Ashes that winter, they think only about the Ashes and lose the matches that are played in their summer. We have to think about what we need now. South Africa will be thought about when it's time for that. Firstly, you have to win the series here," he told Sony Sports.

"You have won the T20 series, and if you win this series, you will go into the Test matches with great confidence. There is one more year left for South Africa. We shouldn't think about whether Siraj or (Jasprit) Bumrah should be there. We are thinking too far ahead. I know that he is going for Test match preparation after this match, but our plan is to disturb the team as little as possible," Gavaskar observed.

India to take on New Zealand in Bay Oval next

With three ODIs done, India and New Zealand will gear up for the next game. The two sides are slated to meet in the fourth ODI of the series at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on November 13th. It is worth noting that it is impossible for the Indian to lose the series now.

The side has won the first two ODIs, and even if New Zealand wins the remaining two games, they will only level the score.

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