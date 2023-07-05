Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in Meerut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Praveen Kumar and his son survived a major mishap in Meerut

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar avoided a major mishap after his SUV collided with a trailer truck in Meerut on Tuesday (July 4) night. Kumar was travelling with his son when he was coming from Pandav Nagar and had a narrow escape. A high-speeding truck rammed into Kumar's car from behind near the Commissioner's residence.

Circle officer, Civil Lines, Arvind Chaurasia confirmed the details of the car crash saying that the truck driver was arrested after a case was registered against him. Speaking to PTI, Kumar confirmed that he and his son were doing fine

"It could have been a lot worse. By the grace of god, we are okay and I am talking to you. I had gone to drop my nephew but a massive truck hit my car from behind around 9:30 pm. Thank God it was a big car, else there could have been injuries," Kumar said.

Kumar said that his car was badly damaged as initially, he thought just the bumper would be broken.

The 36-year-old's accident brought back memories of the car accident Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was involved in when he was returning to his hometown Roorkie on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30 last year. Pant suffered several injuries and bruises including a ligament tear in his knee after his car took multiple tumbles and later caught fire.

Kumar, who currently runs a real-estate business and owns a restaurant in his hometown Meerut, played 6 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is. One of the 18 bowlers to take an IPL hat-trick, Kumar last played for India in 2012 after a career that promised much more and was cut short by injuries. Kumar, who was initially part of India's 2011 World Cup squad but missed the tournament due to an injury, was a handy batter lower down the order and made his name with his swing bowling skills.

(With PTI inputs)

