Former India cricketer points out Sanju Samson's potential weakness ahead of KKR clash

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 22 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Chennai Super Kings will be hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14. It is worth noting that both sides will be desperate for a win.

While Chennai Super Kings have won one game in four, Kolkata Knight Riders remain winless in the tournament. The three-time champions occupy last place in the standings, while CSK are in ninth with two points.

Ahead of the game, there will be many eyes set upon star batter Sanju Samson. Coming off the back of a century, KKR will be looking for plans to get Samson out early, and according to former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, Kolkata might have an ace up their sleeve.

“Against Sunil Narine, he (Sanju Samson) has been dismissed three times. He has faced around 80 balls in total and his strike rate against him is only around 80. He struggles to score runs and play big shots against him,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“It will be important to see how quickly Kolkata bring Sunil Narine into the attack against Sanju Samson, and how Samson counters him. Does he use more of the back foot? On this pitch at Chepauk, where there is more bounce, there is not much need to come forward too often. You can play more comfortably off the back foot,” he added.

Chennai aim to keep winning, Kolkata looking to avoid further trouble?

With a confidence-inducing win in their previous game, Chennai Super Kings will aim to keep going and take advantage of Kolkata Knight Riders’ subpar form. If the five-time champions can win the game tonight, they will look to instill further hope in their hopes.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are winless in the tournament. The side have one point to their name thanks to the rain, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against Chennai.

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