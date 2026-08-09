Former India cricketer picks standout player for team India ahead of Sri Lanka Test series

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. The two sides will meet at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th, and ahead of the series, there are several star performers who will be looking to put in their best performance in the series.

With the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and many more stars in the side, it could be interesting to see how the team fares in the upcoming series. However, there are many new names in the squad for the series as well.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan took centre stage and talked about how Gurnoor Brar could end up being a standout performer for India as they take on Sri Lanka in the series.

"It's good to see a young crop of fast bowlers coming through that bowl high speeds. I believe Gurnoor Brar is the one who has the ability to have a good and lengthy career. Its good that he has been fast-tracked. Even when I spent some time with him, I could see exciting potential in him. We have to wait and see how his career materialises eventually, but on potential, he has impressed me the most,” Zaheer Khan said in a YouTube video.

Gurnoor Brar’s career in numbers

It is worth noting that Gurnoor Brar looks set for his Test debut. He has played six ODI matches for the Indian team so far. In the 6 matches, Brar has taken 11 wickets to his name with an economy of 6.96, and he would look to put in a good showing in the upcoming Test series as well.

Speaking of his performance in the longest format, Gurnoor Brar has played 19 First-Class matches so far, where he has taken 62 wickets to his name and maintains an average of 25.24 runs. He could prove to be a key player for Team India as they take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series slated to kick off from August 15th.

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