Former India cricketer opens up on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential inclusion ahead of second England T20I

MANCHESTER:

India and England are all set to take on each other in the second T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 4th, and both sides will aim to put in a good showing and take the lead in the series.

With the clash right around the corner, there has been major discussion on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play in the game or not. Coming on the back of an orange-cap-winning IPL season, Sooryavanshi has been one of the most exciting talents in world cricket, and people are eager to see him make his senior debut. With the first T20I of the series washed out, India will hope to put in a good performance and finally get a result in the series.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel took centre stage and talked about the possibility of Vaibhav playing in the upcoming game. He opined that at such a young age, communication is key for the youngster.

"I feel Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will definitely get an opportunity at some point in this series. But at this stage, communication is extremely important. When you're part of the coaching staff, you have to make sure you communicate clearly with the players. Even if you're not going to play him, you have to tell him that. He's a 15-year-old kid, so you need to be very careful with him and advise him to be patient,” Parthiv Patel told JioHotstar.

Parthiv Patel opened up on Vaibhav’s place in the XI

Furthermore, Parthiv Patel talked about the current talent in the Indian lineup and how, with the current players in the team, there is no place for Vaibhav in the playing XI.

There are a lot of players who have also done really well. Sanju Samson was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup.Ishan Kishan, who is batting at three, is the ICC's No. 1-ranked T20I batter, while Abhishek Sharma is No. 2. At this point in time, there isn't a place for Vaibhav in the XI, and that needs to be communicated to him really well,” he added.

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