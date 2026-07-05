Former India cricketer opens up on team India dropping Sanju Samson in favour of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

New Delhi:

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss in the second T20I of the ongoing series against England. After the first game of the series was washed out due to rain, the two sides met once more in the second T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 4th.

One of the biggest talking points from the game was the inclusion of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI. Coming on the back of a marvellous season in the IPL, Sooryavanshi made his way into the team with the Men in Blue dropping Sanju Samson for him.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took centre stage and talked about the Indian team’s decision to drop Sanju Samson from the playing XI. He opined that Sanju could have been slotted in at three to include Vaibhav.

"Great to see Vaibhav in India colours. But what about Samson! Dropped?? Are you kidding me! No, I guess, injured. Let’s hope it’s injury. Or it’s the most bizarre selection. Could have easily batted at 3 if you wanted to get Vaibhav in," he tweeted on X.

Shreyas Iyer gave his take on India’s performance after the loss

Speaking of the second T20I, the performance of Jacob Bethell blew the Indian team away, as he scored 76* runs to his name and performed exceptionally to help his side take the lead in the series. Speaking on the same, India skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward and gave his take on the side’s performance.

“I think they analysed the dimensions of the ground and also the wicket pretty early. And the way he was bowling in right areas, not giving room, or not giving any ball on the body of our left-handed batters. So, because our strength is basically to use the ball and play it on the leg side. So, the way he was not giving us room and bowling right outside off-stump, I think it was very well planned,” Iyer said after the game. Team India will be taking on England next in Nottingham on July 7, with the two sides locking horns in the third T20I, it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue fare.

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