Former India cricketer opens up on Saransh Jain's performances after Test series against Sri Lanka

The Indian team performed brilliantly as they took on Sri Lanka across two Test matches recently. Winning the first Test, India went on to draw the second Test and won the series 1-0, putting forth some good showings and losing momentum in the latter stages of the second Test.

There were several performances from the series that stood out, and one of the more notable ones was that of Saransh Jain. Making his debut for India, Saransh was unable to put in a good showing, as he finished the second Test with match figures of 167/3.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and talked about the performance that Saransh put in, claiming that he would have been nervous considering that this was his first tour.

"The debutant off-spinner looked an honest trier with little variety to trouble batters at this level. Sure, he could have been nervous considering that he was making his debut, yet there was no deception through the air and an over-reliance on the pitch for assistance,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"If they couldn’t dismiss the lower order batting on a pitch where there was some turn, it does make Indian cricket fans a bit nervous. There was a sameness to the bowling. On a pitch that got slower as the match progressed, the fast bowlers struggled to get the ball up towards the batters’ shoulders. Here perhaps the extra pace and height of Gurnoor Brar may well have come in handy,” he added.

Saransh Jain’s career in numbers

Speaking of Saransh Jain, the 33-year-old had played a total of 55 first-class matches before making his debut for the Indian team. In the 55 FC matches, Saransh Jain has scored 2229 runs to his name and has taken 191 wickets to his name as well.

However, with a subpar start to his international career, Saransh would hope to put in an improved showing in the next series for the Indian team. The side will be taking on New Zealand in a Test series, and it could be interesting to see if Saransh Jain gets a chance in the side.

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