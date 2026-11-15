Former India cricketer opens up on Pat Cummins' potential availability for SRH ahead of IPL 2027

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 mini auction is looming on the horizon; the with side are expected to finalise their retentions and releases by November 17th, ahead of the season. Many eyes will be set upon 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad as the side would hope to play some good cricket.

With the ODI World Cup 2027 set to be held in the same year, there could be questions over the availability of several star players, as many players would opt to prepare for the World Cup and could potentially miss the IPL.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and reflected on how skipper Pat Cummins could end up missing games for SRH and how batter Ishan Kishan could step in as the captain.

"I have a feeling that, given the kind of year it is, with Ashes and the World Cup, Pat Cummins might not be available. His availability could be an issue because the IPL is scheduled to take place right after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. So, there is a lot of cricket coming up and Pat Cummins might not be available, and you might potentially have Ishan Kishan stepping in and doing the job as a full-time captain this time around,” Aakash Chopra told JioStar.

Aakash Chopra discussed GT’s potential retentions

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra gave his take on the potential releases and retentions for Gujarat Titan sas the retention deadline closes in.

"Shahrukh is at four crores, and Tewatia is at four as well. So, one of the two can be released, maybe Shahrukh. So, you have Rs 4 crore freed up there. Interestingly, if they are in the trade market, you have Sai Kishore and Manav Suthar. There will be many teams who would want an Indian left-arm spinner of that quality because they are unable to play both of them,” Chopra said.

“You can always offer one of the two to get somebody else. And, they actually need a lower-middle-order or a middle-order batter. That is their area of concern. So, for that, they can release one of the pacers because they have too many of those as well,” he added.

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