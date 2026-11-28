The Indian team is in the middle of Test series against New Zealand. The two sides have faced each other in two Test matches, and there have been many talking points for the Indian team. From Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj not featuring in either of the two Tests to Gurnoor Brar making his Test debut for the side, as India hoped to play good cricket.

One of the more notable points of discussion has been the form of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. It is interesting to note that Bumrah took five wickets in the first Test and failed to take any in the first innings of the second Test.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about the recent performances of Bumrah and how that could be a cause of concern for the Indian team.

"One thing that stood out for me, even though it was only a few balls, was Jasprit Bumrah's pace towards the end. Forget about the run-up, but 128 clicks, second new ball. Yes, it will swing but he's got wonderful wrist behind the ball. But 128 clicks, I don't remember when I saw Bumrah bowling at that pace, irrespective of the time of the day,” Chopra told Cricinfo.

Aakash Chopra reflected on Bumrah’s workload

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra talked about whether it is excessive workload that is affecting Bumrah and whether that could be the reason for his performances being somewhat inconsistent in recent times. Going wicketless in the first innings of the second Test, Bumrah will hope to improve and do better in the second innings.

"It is a possibility. But, I've spoken to fast bowlers. Some fast bowlers actually tell me that you need to bowl quite a lot to manage that workload. Workload management is not just about not bowling. It is also about bowling and getting the body ready. So, I don't know which stage Bumrah finds himself in,” he said.

"If it is an aberration, 2-3 overs, you're trying to just swing the ball, fair play. But if it is becoming a pattern, then it will be concerning and you would want to know," Chopra concluded.

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