Former India cricketer opens up on Hardik Pandya's trade rumours ahead of IPL 2027

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 mini auction is looming on the horizon; ahead of the marquee event, there have been heavy rumours that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be traded from Mumbai Indians to another franchise where he would hope to play some good cricket.

Notably, the likes of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have reportedly been keen on acquiring Pandya’s services in exchange of their own players ahead of the new season.

With the retention deadline set for November 17, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and reflected on the recent rumours revolving around Hardik Pandya and where it could lead for the Indian team’s ace all-rounder.

"Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings, huh? And from Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod to Mumbai Indians. I mean, rumors are circulating that it is a very advanced-level conversation, and something like this could happen," Chopra said in a video uploaded to his X handle. "And I'm thinking, uh, which team is going to be happier with this? And will it actually start another trade thing? Because connected to it, there are several wires linked together,” Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra gave his take on Punjab Kings’ strategy

Furthermore, with Punjab Kings being the front runners to secure the services of Pandya ahead of the IPL 2027, Aakash Chopra came forward and questioned the franchise’s strategy, questioning what they would do with so many all-rounders in their squad.

Notably, Punjab has Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, and potentially Hardik Pandya in their squad as well, which could make selection complex ahead of the new season of the IPL.

"If something like this happens -- because Punjab's weakness itself is their bowling. And if they let Arshdeep go from that, then they will have to make some other trades. Then maybe Marcus Stoinis will have to be let go, because how many all-rounders do you need? Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, uh, you also have Suryansh Shedge. I mean, how many all-rounders plus Hardik Pandya? I mean, what will you do with so many all-rounders?" Chopra remarked.

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