Former India cricketer opens up on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback in the Indian side

The stage is set for the multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The Men in Blue will be touring New Zealand to take on the Black Caps across five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches. Ahead of the series, many eyes will be set upon veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

It is worth noting that Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes his return to the Men in Blue after a hiatus of four years. It is interesting to note that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in excellent form of late, performing consistently for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL and helping the side win back-to-back titles after playing some excellent cricket.

Ahead of the series, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about how Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be added to India’s ODI squad ahead of the World Cup as well.

"I agree with you that it seems like that because there was a chance to keep him in the ODI setup on the New Zealand tour. If not in the first three, then in the last two matches, as your Test players are leaving. You would have seen him in the five T20Is also by then," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"However, you have not kept him. It means the thought process has become very clear. It's apparent that you are looking at him only from a T20I perspective. Although the current indications are that we are not looking at Bhuvi from an ODI perspective, I am personally convinced that if he does well in T20Is, I am not going to rule that out," he added.

India to take on New Zealand on October 22

It is interesting to note that the Indian team will be kicking off their multi-format tour of New Zealand by taking on the Black Caps across five T20I matches. The first T20I of the series will be held at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on October 22nd, and both sides will look to put in their best performance.

Coming on the back of a 2-2 series draw against the West Indies, it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares in the series.

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