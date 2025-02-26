Former India cricketer offers to fix Pakistan team within a year; calls out Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar Former India cricketer Yograj Singh offered to help the Pakistan team. He also called out former cricketers such as Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar for helping the Men in Green get back on track to compete better.

With back-to-back defeats to New Zealand and India, Pakistan are eliminated from the ongoing Champions Trophy. Their next match against Bangladesh on February 27 is only a formality as it won’t affect the Group A table much, except that the winner will finish at number three.

In both matches so far, Pakistan’s batting unit has particularly disappointed. Their slow approach has been the talk of the town as most of the criticism has been directed towards Babar Azam. In the absence of Saim Ayub, he was promoted as an opener but the move didn’t work in their favour.

Senior batter and captain Mohammad Rizwan too failed to get going. The bowlers, on the other hand, weren’t consistent, as the Men in Green are now under terrific pressure as PCB has indicated to bring changes in the next white-ball tour against New Zealand.

In the meantime, former India cricketer, Yograj Singh has offered his support and claimed that he can fix the Pakistan team within the year. He called out former cricketers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar for criticising their national team without offering any support and added that he is extremely passionate and with a 12-hour-a-day training plan, Pakistan can be back on track.

“Such big players like Wasim Akram saying such disgusting things? And people around him are laughing. They should be ashamed. Shoaib Akhtar, such a big player-you are comparing Pakistan's players with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Wasim ji, you are sitting there and making money, no? Go back to your country and conduct a camp. I want to see which of you greats can help Pakistan win a World Cup. If not, resign,” Yograj Singh told SportsNext.

“If I go there (to Pakistan), I will make the team better within a year. You will all remember me. It's all about passion. Yograj Singh gives 12 hours a day for training. You have to dedicate your blood and sweat to your countrymen, your players. Talking big while sitting in the commentary box doesn't make a difference,” he added.

PCB is likely to name a new coach for the New Zealand series. However, it is possible that an interim coach is hired.