Former India cricketer makes massive claim around Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2027 is looming on the horizon, the biggest tournament in world cricket. The tournament will see sides from all over the globe battle it out in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title. Ahead of the tournament, many eyes will be set upon the Indian team.

Revered as one of the best sides in world cricket, the Indian team will once again be regarded as one of the biggest favourites going into the tournament. Furthermore, with the tournament approaching, it could be interesting to see how India’s squad looks for the tournament.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and made a massive claim around Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Chopra opined that the two star batters are expected to not travel for the World Cup and will not be selected.

"He does two jobs. He can open and bat in the middle order as well. Although he shouldn't have batted there, he was made to do that, and he scored a fifty and a hundred there. Yashasvi, on the contrary, is just a backup for an opener. However, I feel they won't take either of them," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"I feel they will take both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya, and both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. So a spot won't remain. Two keepers need to be taken. So KL Rahul plus Ishan Kishan or maybe Rishabh Pant, I don't know. Neither Ruturaj Gaikwad nor Yashasvi Jaiswal has chances of going," he observed.

India to take on Sri Lanka next

Speaking of the Indian team’s schedule, the side is slated to take on Sri Lanka next. The two sides will take on each other in a two-game Test series. The two sides will take on each other in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15.

The upcoming series will be crucial for the Indian team, considering that the side is still in contention to reach the WTC (World Test Championship) final, and winning the clash against Sri Lanka would surely keep them in contention.

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