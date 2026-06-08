Former India cricketer hails Manav Suthar after brilliant bowling showcase in only Test against Afghanistan

New Delhi:

The Indian team has been brilliant in the ongoing only Test of the ongoing multi-format series against Afghanistan. The two sides met in Mullanpur from June 6th, and the clash began with India coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 564 runs before declaring in the first innings.

Coming out to bowl, the hosts have been impactful against Afghanistan. Reducing the side to six wickets on 133 runs by the 51st over, the Indian team has been in a flow state. One of the more notable performers for India with the ball has been debutant Manav Suthar.

With three wickets to his name by the end of day 2, Suthar made quite an impact on the game, and speaking on the same, former India cricketer Piyush Chawla came forward and heaped massive praise on the debutant.

"A spinner who uses his index finger has been seen after a long time, or else, you will see many spinners who undercut the ball. We got to see proper orthodox left-arm spin bowling. He was getting turn because he has such a strong action, and the base is excellent, the way he finishes in his follow-through," Chawla said on Star Sports.

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Chawla opined how Suthar has been especially impactful as compared to others

Furthermore, Chawla talked about how other spinners have been in the game as well, but they have not been able to have the impact that Suthar has had and how the debutant giving extra revs to the ball has been especially helpful to his performances.

"Other spinners have also bowled, but they didn't look as effective. He was putting a lot of revs on the ball and was generating the force behind the ball. If you are dismissing someone in gully while defending, it means you are putting a lot of force behind the ball, and that's why he looked so effective. His bowling gladdened the heart," Chawla observed.

India kicked off day 3 with Afghanistan on a score of 113/5 in 39.5 overs, the side will hope to take the remaining wickets quickly and enforce a follow-on potentially.

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