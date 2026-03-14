Former India cricketer hails Jasprit Bumrah as poster boy of Indian cricket after recent success

New Delhi:

There is no doubt that the Indian team is the most successful side in world cricket currently. Having won the Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian team came into the T20 World Cup 2026 as the defending champions and went on to defeat New Zealand in the final to clinch their second straight T20 World Cup title.

There were several star performers for India in the World Cup, with the likes of Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more putting in some brilliant performances in the tournament.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif came forward and heaped praise on star man Jasprit Bumrah and branded him as the poster boy of Indian cricket.

“You will not find a bigger player than Bumrah. He is the real poster boy. No one around comes close to him. I can even write it down for you. He was the main reason we won the World Cup in 2024 and again in 2026,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“The team that has Bumrah will not lose. Boss, right now, even if you put Bumrah in someone else’s team, that team will start winning. So I think India is very lucky to have a player like him,” he added.

Kaif opened up on the bowlers not getting recognition

Furthermore, part of the same discussion, Kaif talked about how the Indian fans tend to love batters more, and the bowlers don't tend to get the recognition that they often deserve.

“We, as a country, tend to love batters more. Our nation loves batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill. Even when Shubman Gill recently came, we discussed him a lot. He did good work, batted well, but we tend to make batters superstars. That is actually a little unlucky as a nation because we do not give bowlers that same recognition,” Kaif said.

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