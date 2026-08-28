Former India cricketer hails Dhruv Jurel after latter's stellar show with the bat in SL series

The Indian team put forth a good showing in the recently concluded two-game Test series against Sri Lanka. The two sides met in the first Test in Galle, and for the second Test, the two sides met in Colombo. India registered a dominant 165-run win in the first Test of the series but ended up drawing the second game.

There were several performances from the series that stood out, from Sonal Dinusha’s brilliance to Devdutt Padikkal’s exceptional batting; there were many aspects that got the fans and the experts talking. Another star player who stood out was Dhruv Jurel.

Finishing as the third-highest run-getter, Jurel amassed 173 runs to his name and was one of the best batters for India in the series. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Jurel for his performances.

“He is a very organised batter. You don’t usually get such organised batters who punch off the back foot and play the pull shot. There was something special about that batting. He is the kind of batter where, in the future, even though he is only at the beginning of his career, you might actually pay for a ticket just to go and watch him bat,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif lauded Jurel for his fielding as well

Furthermore, Kaif opened up about the performance that Jurel put in while fielding as well. He took some good catches and even stepped in as the wicketkeeper when Rishabh Pant was not present. He also opened up on the amount of preparation that must have gone into his showings.

“You can talk about his fielding as well. He was taking catches at square leg. He is a wicketkeeper, but he was taking catches in the field. I was wondering how he would have prepared for all of this because, as a wicketkeeper, he was suddenly told, ‘You go and field at square leg.’ Then you have to prepare yourself for fielding. Rishabh Pant got injured, so you have to keep wickets,” Kaif said.

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