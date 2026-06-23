Former India cricketer gives his take on Tilak Varma's recent performances ahead of Ireland-England tour

New Delhi:

The stage is set as the Indian team will be touring Ireland and England for a multi-format white-ball series. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue will take on Ireland across two T20Is and will follow it up with five T20Is and three ODI matches against England.

Ahead of the series, there have been many talking points as the Indian team revealed their squad for the upcoming T20I series. Many eyes have been set upon the inclusion of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the squad, and reflecting on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and gave his take on the recent performances of star batter Tilak Varma.

Ashwin pointed out the comments that came after the recent tri-series final between India A and Sri Lanka. While Vaibhav performed brilliantly and scored 94 runs in 29 deliveries, Tilak scored 67 runs in 90 deliveries.

"I also noticed a few comments on Tilak Varma's strike rate. He batted with a slightly slow strike rate. I am thinking in my head, how does this hatred come? He does perform, right? Vaibhav Suryavanshi batted fast, and Tilak Varma complemented him and got a big score,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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India to kick off upcoming tour on June 26

It is interesting to note that the Indian team is currently gearing up for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. The matches will be held on June 26 and 28 in Belfast. The Men in Blue will have Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the side with the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma included in the squad as well.

After the conclusion of the Ireland series, India will be locking horns with England across five T20I matches. The games will be held on July 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11 in Chester-le-Street, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton. Furthermore, the ODI matches are slated to be held on July 14, 16, and 19 in Birmingham, Cardiff, and London. The Indian team will be hoping to put in their best performance as the series kicks off.

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