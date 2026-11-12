Former India cricketer gives his take on Hardik Pandya after massive trade with Punjab Kings

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 mini auction is right around the corner; the marquee event is slated to be held in Goa on December 16th, and ahead of the event, the tournament was left shell-shocked after Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya was traded to Punjab Kings, as Arshdeep Singh completed his move to Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings, who have been a formidable side in the last two seasons, have further strengthened their middle order, and with the addition of Hardik Pandya to their ranks, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, and many other stars in the side, Punjab Kings will look to get their hands on their maiden IPL title.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took centre stage and talked about Hardik’s move to Punjab Kings, and he talked about how Hardik Pandya moving away from Gujarat Titans was a blunder for him.

"It was a blunder by Hardik to leave GT. I think it was an emotional call. He had a connection with MI, and maybe that drew him back. It is always a tough call. You made GT champions and were the king there. But that decision hurt him. He went backwards in his performance and captaincy. It would be better for him to forget the second part with MI as soon as he can and move forward," Mohammed Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif opened up on how Pandya can benefit as a player at PBKS

Furthermore, Kaif talked about how the move to Punjab Kings can prove beneficial for the star all-rounder and how the move can help him improve his performances.

"Many players want captaincy. But a lot of them do not perform well under the pressure of captaincy. It is not everybody's cup of tea. It is even more difficult in the IPL anyway. It will be good for Hardik that he is not captain. At PBKS, he should look to regain his form as a batter, a bowler, and a finisher. There is no doubt that he is a great player. So it is good that he is not the captain. He can focus on his game. Being an all-rounder and a captain is all the more difficult,” Kaif said.

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