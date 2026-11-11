Former India cricketer gives his take on Hardik-Arshdeep trade ahead of IPL 2027

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 mini auction is right around the corner, and ahead of the new season, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been traded to Punjab Kings, with Arshdeep Singh going to Mumbai Indians as part of the deal.

It is worth noting that Punjab Kings has been one of the most formidable sides in the tournament for the last two seasons, reaching the final in 2025 and going on an unbeaten streak for seven matches in the early stages of the IPL 2026. With Pandya’s addition, the side has strengthened even more and will look to get their hands on the title.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer S. Badrinath came forward and opened up on how the deal is not a win-win for both sides and negatives could follow as an aftermath of the deal.

"For Hardik Pandya, he is probably not in a great win-win situation. He won't be captain. There were talks that he would only move if he was offered captaincy. He might not be able to do that now and won't have a say. This is the last year before the mega auction. Punjab will definitely retain him. So he will be retained in that price bracket. If he went to auction, he could go for more. So he will lose out there. So, it is a good trade for MI, a good trade for PBKS, a good trade for Arshdeep, but for Hardik, it is an ok trade, not so super. That's my opinion," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Badrinath heaped praise on Hardik Pandya

Furthermore, Badrinath hailed Hardik Pandya's play, branding him as one of the best players in world cricket and a super buy for Punjab Kings and what role he could play in the side.

"Hardik Pandya is the biggest all-rounder in the world for Punjab Kings. The only thing is that he will play under Shreyas as captain. We all know that he won't be captain. But a super buy. An all-rounder. He has experience. A good hitter down the order,” Badrinath said.

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