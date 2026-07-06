Former India cricketer comes to Ravi Bishnoi's defence after horrid showing in second T20I against England

New Delhi:

The Indian team suffered a loss in the second T20I of the ongoing five-game series against England. The two sides met at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 4, and there were several players who stood out in the game after the loss.

From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his international debut to Jacob Bethell propelling England to a win, there were several talking points from the game. However, one of the biggest talking points was the performance of Ravi Bishnoi in the game. Defending a target of 191 runs, Bishnoi’s spell was the changing point in the game. Bowling four overs in the second innings, Bishnoi conceded 60 runs and did not take a single wicket.

His performance saw him attract heavy scrutiny from the fans and experts alike. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and came to Bishnoi’s defence.

“It's very disrespectful. Out of 1.6 billion people, or probably even more now, one person is playing for India; that’s considered a legend. Since when has representing India become so easy? It's wrong. I'm not saying don't criticize players. Criticize them. But there's a huge difference between criticism and disrespect. Even this morning, I saw a video where someone was mocking a player through gestures. It's not nice. It's not in good taste,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin condemned the trolling against Bishnoi

Furthermore, Ashwin called out the trolls and asked the question of how a player is supposed to perform with the constant trolling and questions asked of them. With two T20Is played in the series, India and England will take on each other in the third T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 7, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing.

“I don't know where all this is heading. How are players supposed to deal with this constant trolling on social media? It's just not right. I don't know how we're ever going to teach people where to draw the line. Ravi Bishnoi is a good cricketer. Of course, there are areas where he can improve, and we've discussed those shortcomings before. That's fine,” he added.

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