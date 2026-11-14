Former India cricketer comes to Kuldeep Yadav's defence after India's loss in fourth NZ ODI

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss in the fourth ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand. The two sides met at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13th, and completely dominating the Indian team, the Black Caps registered a 244-run victory, as they won their first game of the series, putting forth an exceptional display of cricket.

The clash saw New Zealand come in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 333 runs in the first innings thanks to a century by Will Young and a half-century by Tim Seifert. The Indian team’s bowling attack was left lacking in the clash. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav was one of the more notable performers.

Bowling eight overs in the game, Kuldeep Yadav conceded 73 runs and did not take any wickets. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took centre stage and came to Kuldeep Yadav’s defence.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he wants to give his players so many chances that if they aren't able to perform, they themselves say they are not worthy of it. But that has not been happening with Kuldeep. When you give a player four or five matches, and if he doesn't do well, you can then assess the performance and move on by giving someone else a chance,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“This is how a team runs. It is very difficult to assess Kuldeep from one match. If you play one match, then travel with the team for 2-3 months without getting a chance, and then get to play another match, the morale can never be high this way,” he added.

India to take on New Zealand on November 15th next

Speaking of the ongoing series, the two sides will meet next in the fifth ODI of the series. The teams will once again meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15th. The series score currently sits at 2-1 in favour of the Indian team.

The Men in Blue will hope to put in a good showing in the next game and will look to clinch the series. On the other hand, the Black Caps will be looking to level the score.

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