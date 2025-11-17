Former India cricketer claims there is insecurity among players in Test team, 'Sab dar ke khel rahe hain' The Indian Test team has come under the scanner after failing to chase down 124 runs against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes there is insecurity among players in the Indian Test team at the moment.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif reckons that one of the main reasons for India's loss in the Eden Gardens Test against South Africa is 'insecurity' among players in the team. India put on an abject display of batting as they failed to chase down 124 runs in the second innings and were folded for just 93 runs, to lose the Test by 30 runs.

Kaif called out the instability over the selections in the playing XI while citing that the lack of backing has led to insecurity among players. "Whichever players are playing, they don’t have a feeling that someone is standing for them. Koi backing nahi hai, sab darr ke khel rahe hain. (There is no backing; everyone is playing with fear.) Sab dar ke khel rahe hain, koi khul ke nahi khel raha (Everyone is playing in fear, nobody is playing with freedom)," he said on his Youtube channel.

He also pointed out that a player like Sarfaraz Khan is not a part of the team despite doing well during his stint and also for India A recently. "If Sarfaraz Khan’s place is not confirmed after 100 scoring a hundred. Even after scoring 100, he’s not able to make a comeback. Sai Sudharsan scored 87. He doesn’t play the next Test match. I think there is a lot of confusion in this team," Kaif added.

Kaif calls out India's inability to play on turning tracks

Moreover, Mohammad Kaif also believes that the players lack belief at the moment and playing on turning tracks is making them jittery too. "Players ko apne pe belief kam ho gaya hai, thoda insecurity bhi aa gyi hai (Players are not believing in themselves, there is insecurity as well). When there is insecurity and you come to play at turning tracks, you won’t be able to do well.

He also noted that Sundar played well in both innings, scoring 29 and 31 runs, as he grew up playing on spin tracks in Chennai. "Why did Sundar play well? He comes from Chennai. He has grown by playing on turning tracks. He knows how to use his feet and which balls to play with soft hands. How to keep the bottom hand. Sai Sudharsan also comes from Chennai. If he were there at No. 3 and Sundar at No. 8, you would have won this Test match. He plays spin very well. Sudharsan comes from Chennai. He’s in form and scored 87. He’s not there in the playing XI," Kaif added further.

