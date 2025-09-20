Former India cricketer backs Shubman Gill to come good ahead of Pakistan clash Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth recently came forward and expressed his trust in Shubman Gill to improve and perform well against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 clash between the two sides.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for yet another blockbuster game between India and Pakistan. The two sides will take on each other in the Super Four stage of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21. It is worth noting that India already made quick work of Pakistan earlier in the tournament, and they will hope for more of the same in the upcoming game.

With the team all set to lock horns in the tournament’s Super Four stages, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and backed opener Shubman Gill to return back to form in the upcoming game against Pakistan.

Gill has been unable to score big in the Asia Cup so far, registering low scores in all three games. However, with some piece of advice for the star batter, Srikkanth backed him to do well in the next game.

"Shubman Gill coming back to form is very important. I think he'll score in this match (vs Pak). He's the Indian Test captain and likely all-format captain in the future. The ball coming in constantly troubles him because he plays early. My suggestion to him would be to play more straight. Instead of cover driving, he should play the off drive more until he gets set,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth talked about Gill’s place in the T20I squad

Furthermore, Kris Srikkanth also gave his take on whether Shubman Gill’s place in the T20I squad would be in question after his performance in the Asia Cup so far. The former cricketer opined that the fact that he is the vice captain means that his place is secure.

"The very fact that they've given him the vice captain means he's a certainty. In the expected 15-man squad I had pre-Asia Cup, he wasn't in my team. Infact, not many people expected him to be in the 15. But since they've made him the vice-captain, in the future they are trying to make him the all-format captain. Because he had a good IPL also,” Srikkanth said.