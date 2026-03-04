Former India cricketer backs Jasprit Bumrah to play crucial role for India against England

New Delhi:

India and England will take on each other in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, and it could be interesting to see which side makes it to the summit clash of the competition.

Ahead of the clash, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif came forward and highlighted the importance of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and how big of a role he could play against England when India faces them in the 2nd semi-final.

“Jasprit Bumrah will be the biggest factor in the semi-final against England. Bumrah’s four overs will be crucial,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Speaking of Bumrah, the star pacer has played a total of five T20Is against England. In the five matches, Bumrah has taken nine wickets at an average of 9.11 and an economy of 5.34.

Kaif talked about the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium as well

Furthermore, as part of the same discussion, Kaif talked about the pitch that would be in play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He talked about batting second at the venue no longer being helpful and dew might not have an effect in the second innings of the clash.

“This is a different pitch. The Wankhede pitch has changed a bit. Usually, people believe that if you win the toss at Wankhede, you should bowl first because under lights there is some dew, which makes chasing easier. But this Wankhede pitch is very different from Eden Gardens. At Eden Gardens, we saw that when dew came in, it had a clear impact on the game. Batting became easier later on. But that may not happen at Wankhede. In some of the recent matches we have seen there, even England got stuck while chasing 180 against West Indies,” Kaif said.

Also Read: