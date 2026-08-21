Former India cricketer backs Devdutt Padikkal to put his best foot forward ahead of gruelling New Zealand tour

New Delhi:

The Indian team got off to a good start to their ongoing two-game Test series against Sri Lanka. Taking on the side in the first Test in Galle, India managed to register a 165-run victory as they took the advantage in the series, putting on a good showing.

There were many talking points from the game, but the performance of star batter Devdutt Padikkal stood out. The batter put in a brilliant showing against Sri Lanka, scoring 167 runs to his name. Padikkal won the Player of the Match award for his performance in the game.

With his brilliance in the game, Padikkal has also put his name in for the running to make the squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand later this year. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and gave his take on how Padikkal could prove to be crucial for India going forward.

"It's not horses for courses. A place had opened up, and he got a chance. He is a proper, proper player. He plays very well technically and has come here after going through the rigors of first-class cricket. It's not like you have fast-tracked him. We had definitely fast-tracked Sai Sudharsan a little because it seemed like he was just the right guy for Test cricket," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India to take on Sri Lanka next in Colombo

Speaking of the ongoing series, with a comfortable win record in Galle, India will take on Sri Lanka next in Colombo. The two sides will meet at the R. Premadasa Stadium from August 23, and with a win recorded in the first Test, it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the second Test of the series.

Still in contention to reach the WTC final, India will hope to put in a good showing and clinch the series in the process as well keeping their hopes of reaching the WTC final alive. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will hope to improve and register a win to draw the series as well.

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