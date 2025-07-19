Former India cricketer admires Mohammed Siraj's workload ahead of Manchester Test Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra lauded Mohammed Siraj for his workload in the national colours. He has bowled close to 800 overs since the start of 2023, which is only behind Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc among pacers in international cricket.

MANCHESTER:

Mohammed Siraj has been a workhorse for the Indian team in the last couple of years. When the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were out with their respective injuries, Siraj was the go-to bowler in all three formats of the game. Even now, he remains a cornerstone of India’s bowling attack, with the rest of the unit undergoing frequent changes. Since the start of 2023, he has bowled close to 800 overs, which is the third most behind Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the world.

Ahead of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, former cricketer Aakash Chopra praised Siraj for his immense work ethic. Chopra pointed out that only Ravindra Jadeja has bowled more overs than Siraj among Indian players during this period, highlighting how remarkable it is for a pacer to bowl nearly 800 overs in such a short span.

“If you see Siraj's workload over the last two years (since January 1, 2023), you will have to sit back and admire and appreciate. If you talk about the fast bowlers across the world, he is in the third spot in terms of the number of overs bowled. Pat Cummins (871.3 overs), Mitchell Starc (856.2 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (792.5 overs) are there in that,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“When we look at it from the Indian point of view, no one has bowled more overs than him. In fact, if we see overall for India, he is in the second spot, only behind Jaddu. Jaddu (990 overs) has bowled nearly 1000 overs, and he has also bowled close to 800. He bowls a lot of overs,” he added.

India coach also addressed Siraj’s workload

India coach Ryan ten Doeschate also spoke on Siraj’s workload ahead of the Manchester Test. Highlighting that, Chopra added that the pacer always gives his all and added that he is a blessing for the team.

"Ryan ten Doeschate also said that we don't talk about Siraj enough, but we are fortunate to have him in the team. He gives everything he has. He doesn't hold back anything. It's a blessing. If you look at it from a captain's perspective, many times in Tests, you look towards your bowlers, and fast bowlers turn their backs at times. Mohammed Siraj is not one of them,” Chopra said.