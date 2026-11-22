The Indian team has been extremely dominant in the first Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand, taking on the Black Caps in the first Test. The clash saw New Zealand come in to bat first and post a total of 368 runs in the first innings of the game.

Coming out to bat, India put forth an exceptional showing with the bat, scoring 720 runs before declaring. Several players put in brilliant showings with the bat, but the performance of KL Rahul stood out. The star opener scored 136 runs in 290 deliveries to set the stage for his side.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took centre stage and heaped praise on KL Rahul for the performance that he put in the clash, branding him as one of the mainstays in the Indian batting lineup.

"He is one of the mainstays in this Indian batting line-up. He is mature, and he knows he is the senior-most after Virat and Rohit's exit. He is also delivering and scoring outside India very consistently. He was always technically great, but the only debate was about consistency. But now that is also happening. KL has been brilliant, and I really feel happy that he is getting the runs expected of him," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Jaffer heaped India’s remaining batting unit as well

Furthermore, Jaffer heaped his praise on the remaining batting unit as well, speaking up on how the visitors put forth brilliant showings in the first innings of the clash.

"All five batters contributing is a very good sign. And it was a good decision by the management to send them for the India A matches. They got used to the conditions. In a short series, it is important to score big in the first innings. We have the bowling to get the wickets. Now we are in a position that if we add 150-odd more runs from here, we have a good chance to win this Test match. It has been a long time since we won a series in New Zealand. This is a good time to go 1 up," he said.

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