Former India coach weighs in on Rohit Sharma's performances ahead of third ODI against England

New Delhi:

India and England will take on each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between them. The two sides will meet at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19th, and with the clash right around the corner, both teams will be looking to put in their best effort in hopes of clinching the series.

Ahead of the game, one of the biggest talking points in recent times has been the performances of veteran batter Rohit Sharma. After scoring 11 runs in the first ODI, Rohit struggled in the second as well, scoring 26 runs to his name.

There had been reports that the upcoming Lord’s ODI against England would be Rohit Sharma’s final game for India, a report that was later dismissed by the BCCI secretary as well. Speaking on the same, former India coach Abhishek Nayar took centre stage and opened up on Rohit’s performances.

"Conditions are important. You have to respect the conditions. In this game, the ball was seaming, doing a bit, so you expect Rohit Sharma to take time as he is not playing all formats. He also understands and will reflect. After a point, after Sam Curran's over, it looked like he was under pressure. Other than that, I felt the tempo was fine. I am not so worried about the strike rate. But normally, when he gets to 26, he does make a 50 from there. So that is something he would be concerned about," Nayar said on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma keen on improving in the final ODI of the series

With two consecutive low scores in the two ODI matches, Rohit Sharma will look to improve heavily as the two sides meet in the third ODI. It is worth noting that India and England will take on each other in the third ODI at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19th.

With the series on the line, both India and England will hope to put in a good showing and clinch the three-game affair as well. On the other hand, with reports surrounding Rohit Sharma, the veteran batter will aim to prove his critics wrong as well.

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