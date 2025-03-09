Former India captain shuts talks of Rohit Sharma's retirement, expects him to play longer Former India captain Sourav Ganguly opined that Rohit Sharma should continue longer and not announce his retirement after the Champions Trophy final. He reminded that the 37-year-old recently won the T20 World Cup as captain.

Former India cricketer and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly played a vital role in appointing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI team in 2021. It was a controversial call, as star batter Virat Kohli was axed from the position. In the meantime, under Rohit’s leadership, India qualified for the final of the ODI World Cup 2023, won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and now once again, the team has made to the summit clash of the Champions Trophy 2026.

However, Rohit’s form is currently a matter of concern. The 37-year-old struggled with the bat in the Test series against New Zealand and Australia and even dropped himself in the fifth Test in Sydney. Soon after that, reports claimed that the opener may announce his retirement from red-ball cricket. However, that didn’t happen as Rohit mentioned that he wants to continue playing cricket.

His form didn’t improve much in the Champions Trophy, having scored only 104 runs in four matches. Even though his captaincy has been impeccable, his batting form has raised doubts and there have been reports of Rohit announcing his retirement after the Champions Trophy final.

Sourav Ganguly however dismissed the talks, stating that the cricketer recently led India to a World Cup win. He believes that a discussion regarding his retirement shouldn’t take place and expects the cricketer to play longer.

“Why is there talk of Rohit Sharma's retirement? Why is this even a question? He won the World Cup just a few months ago. I don't know what the selectors are thinking, but Rohit is playing very well,” Ganguly mentioned while talking to the press.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, vice-captain Shubman Gill mentioned that Rohit hasn’t talked about his retirement and added that the cricketer may think about the same after the summit clash.