Former India captain Mithali Raj praises Shafali Verma says she is once-in-a-generation player

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shafali Verma in action

Former Team India captain Mithali Raj lauded Shafali Verma's performance. According to her, Verma belongs to that rare breed of players who emerge once in a generation. She further said that Verma has an ability to singlehandedly win matches against any opposition.

"I have been a big fan of her game. I have seen that she's one player who has the ability to win the game single-handedly for India against any attack and any team. She is one of those players that you get to see probably once in a generation," Mithali said in a podcast.

The 18-year-old Verma has made 242 runs with a high score of 96 in the two Test matches that she played. When it comes to ODIs, Verma has played 18 matches and has scored 522 runs with a high score of 71. In 32 T20I matches, she has scored 753 runs with a high score of 73.

Mithali, who recently announced her retirement from international cricket, is amazed at the kind of "raw power" that Verma generates in her shots. She also spoke about the Verma's domestic days.

"When I saw Shafali in a domestic match when she played against Indian Railways, she scored a fifty but I could see a glimpse of a player who could change the entire match just with her innings," said Mithali.

"And when she played for Velocity in the first edition of the Challenger Trophy, she played for my team and I saw that she has the ability and the raw power that you rarely get to see at that age to clear the boundary and hit a six at will."

During the podcast, Mithali also spoke about her participation on Women's IPL scheduled for next year.

"I'm keeping that option open. I've not yet decided," she said. "There are a few more months to go before the women's IPL happens. It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the women's IPL."

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News