Former India captain backs Rohit Sharma's decision to retire from Test cricket Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly recently came forward and talked about Rohit Sharma's decision to retire from the longest format of the game. Rohit announced his decision retire from Tests ahead of India's England tour.

New Delhi:

With India all set to take on England in a five-game Test series starting from May 20, the Indian team will be without their captain Rohit Sharma who recently announced his retirement from the longest format. Rohit hung up his boots after years of service to the Indian Test team.

With his announcement to retire, the Indian team will be looking to announce their new captain in the longest format very soon, and former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly recently came forward and backed Rohit Sharma’s decision to retire from the longest format.

“Retirement is everyone’s individual decision. I also understand that this was the right time for him to hang his boots. He has played a lot of cricket for India and I would like to wish him all the best for his upcoming journey,” Ganguly told India Today

“He was a good leader that’s why he made India’s captain. I am not at all surprised that he led India to the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy titles. It was a successful career and he should be extremely proud of it,” he added.

It is worth noting that Rohit had experienced a severe dip in his form in the longest format. The star batter was announced as India’s captain in the longest format in February 2022, taking over the role from Virat Kohli.

As for his Test career, Rohit Sharma retired after playing 67 Test matches. In the 67 games he played, the star batter scored 4,301 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 40.57 runs, and hitting 12 centuries to his name as well.

He could prove to be a big miss for the Indian team in the upcoming Test series against England. However, with a new captain set to be named, India will be hoping to get off to a great start to the new WTC cycle.