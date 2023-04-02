Former India all-rounder Salim Durani passes away

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salim Durrani

Former India all-rounder Salim Durani, aged 88, passed away today. According to PTI, he was living with his brother Jahangir Durani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Durani had broken his thigh bone when he fell in January this year and had to undergo proximal femoral nail surgery post that.

Salim Durani was known for his aggressive batting and left-arm spin bowling paved way for a lot of victories for India. He had played a crucial role in India's first Test win in West Indies back in 1971 where Durani had bowled a memorable spell dismissing the likes of Clive Lloyd and Garry Sobers within few deliveries. India went on to win the Port of Spain Test by seven wickets to create history and Durani had conceded only 21 runs in 17 overs he bowled.

Overall, Salim Durani played 29 Test matches for India scoring 1202 runs at an average of 25.04 with one century and 7 half-centuries to his name. He also picked up 75 runs with two four-wicket hauls, 3 five-wicket hauls and 1 10-wicket match haul proving his all-round prowess. Overall, Durani played 170 first-class matches in his career amassing 8545 runs at an average of 33.37 with with 14 tons and 45 fifties. With the ball, he scalped a massive 484 wickets with 21 five-wicket hauls to his name at an impressive average of 26.09.

Salim Durani had also played a crucial role in India's win over England in 1961-62 season picking up as many as 23 wickets in nine innings including 8 and 10 wickets in Kolkata and Chennai Test respectively. He was also India's first Arjuna Award winning cricketer. A lot of former Indian cricketers paid tribute to Salim Durani and also paid their condolences with the family.

"India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani. Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and loved ones," VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani. Rest in Peace. ॐ शांति," Ravi Shastri tweeted.

