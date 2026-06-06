Former England spinner weighs in as KL Rahul survives close shave call against Afghanistan in only test

New Delhi:

India and Afghanistan kicked off their multi-format series with the one-off Test match. The two sides met at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, from June 6th, and the game began with the Indian team coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

The clash began with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal coming out to bat. While Jaiswal was dismissed early, KL Rahul put forth a brilliant performance and troubled Afghanistan’s bowling attack throughout the day.

However, one of the most talked-about moments from the first innings came when KL Rahul nicked a delivery to the wicketkeeper in the early stages of the day. The umpire signalled not out, and Afghanistan did not take a review as KL Rahul succeeded in deceiving the wicketkeeper and the bowlers.

Speaking of the game, former England cricketer Graeme Swann took centre stage and talked about how KL Rahul should be presented with the Oscar for the act that he put on at the crease.

“KL Rahul has played an absolute blinder here, because the captain and the keeper looked to him, and he shook his head. And they believed him. He should be put up for an Oscar for his acting there, KL Rahul. My hat's off to you, sir. Here comes the Oscar. True batters never believe they are out despite the evidence," Graeme Swann said on-air.

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India dominate Afghanistan on day 1

It is worth noting that Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early on in the first innings, scoring 24 runs in 32 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan performed brilliantly, scoring 81 runs in 104 deliveries. The duo of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill stood strong at the crease by the time of tea.

Rahul had amassed 81 runs to his name in 137 deliveries, whereas Shubman Gill stood unbeaten on a score of 20 runs by the time of tea as India posted a total of 209 runs with the loss of two wickets as Afghanistan stood in search of wickets on the difficult pitch for the visitors.

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