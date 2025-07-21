Former England pacer advocates Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in Manchester, but admits selection dilemma India have preferred going with Washington Sundar as the option for the second spinner over Kuldeep Yadav due to his superior batting credentials. Meanwhile, former England pacer Steve Harmison has suggested the inclusion of Kuldeep for the fourth Test.

New Delhi:

Former England pacer Steve Harmison feels Kuldeep Yadav should be included in India's Playing XI for the fourth Test against England in Manchester, but admitted the decision adds a selection dilemma. India are set to face the Three Lions at Old Trafford in their bid to level the series after being 1-2 down following their Lord's loss.

India went with a four-pace and one spin option in Leeds and a three-pace and two spin option in Birmingham and Lord's, with Nitish Kumar Reddy being the sixth bowler in the second and third Tests.

Kuldeep Yadav has had to warm the bench with Washington Sundar getting the nod as the second spin option to partner Ravindra Jadeja for the latter two Tests. The absence of batting capabilities has made Kuldeep sit on the sidelines.

Harmison feels Kuldeep should play the fourth Test, and suggested that the visitors can even go with three spinners, but it would be a big call to make for them. "The wicket in the fourth Test is not going to offer bounce to Kuldeep, but it will spin as the Test match progresses. And with the last three Tests all going deep into the fifth day, India have to seriously consider playing a second or even a third spinner," said JioHotstar expert Harmison.

"Picking Kuldeep can be the right move, but how would you fit him in. There may have to be a tough decision — is it Sundar who misses out? I wouldn't want to be the one making that call," he added.

Harmison expects the conditions at Old Trafford will be similar to those at Edgbaston and Lord's, with low-scoring, a lack of pace and bounce and the breaking up of the surface as the match wears on.

"If it's going to rain anywhere in England, and it hasn't rained here in almost three months, it’ll be in Manchester. If there's any venue where you might consider playing two spinners or even three spinners, it's Manchester."

Meanwhile, he feels that England are not likely to follow the three-spin combination. "England won’t go that route; they have got Liam Dawson, but India might consider it. I expect a wicket very similar to what we saw at Edgbaston and Lord’s, one that will break up as the game progresses and offer turn later on.

"But I don’t see much pace or bounce in it, and once again, we could be looking at a lower-scoring affair," he said.