Former England cricketer questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's long-format ability after India call-up

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently came forward and announced the Indian team’s squad for the upcoming Ireland and England tours. The BCCI revealed the T20I squads for the series, and much to the excitement of many, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made the cut.

The youngster came into the team on the back of brilliant performances in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. In 16 innings, Sooryavanshi amassed 776 runs to his name and won the orange cap in the process as well, earning him a call-up to the senior Indian team.

Speaking on the same, former England cricketer Mark Butcher came forward and questioned how Sooryavanshi would fare in the longer format but was quick to state that it is not the time to ask such questions as of now.

"He's only 15, and people are still saying he needs to prove himself in international cricket. Yes, he probably does, and none of this is a guarantee that he becomes a brilliant Test player or ODI player. But let's just pause and marvel at this extraordinary talent without asking those questions,” Butcher said on Sky Sports.

"He does this in the IPL, and people still question if he can do it at the international level. He has done this in an IPL with the best players in the world. He flayed Pat Cummins and has hit more sixes in an IPL than even Chris Gayle,” he added.

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India to kick off Ireland tour in late June

Speaking of the Indian team’s schedule, the side will be kicking off the Ireland tour with two T20Is on June 26 and 28. Furthermore, the series will continue with five T20Is against England on July 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11.

The Indian team will hope to put in some good performances in the upcoming T20Is against England, and many eyes will be set upon Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the youngster gets his first shot at proving himself at the biggest stage, getting his first taste of international cricket.

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