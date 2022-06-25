Former England and Manchester United superstar Rooney steps down as Derby manager

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rooney resigns as Derby manager

Sending shockwaves all across the country and football clubs all over Britain, Wayne Rooney has resigned as the Derby manager after handling all the roles and responsibilities for the past 18 months. What raised many eyebrows is the fact that Wayne decided to resign on the same day after the club appeared to have sorted out its financial difficulties. The former English soccer player joined this team in January 2020 as a player coach. He was later elevated to the position of Derby's permanent boss in January 2021. On Friday, Wayne Rooney informed the club that he wanted to be relieved of his duties as Derby's boss.

“Throughout the summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County, today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up. My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs, and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge", Rooney added when asked about what made him take the decision so instantly.

As the team was relegated from Championship, the County had completely moved into administration at the start of the last season. Quantuma, the joint administrators of Derby announced that they had accepted an interim loan from Derbyshire-based Clowes Developments Ltd. and are planning to submit a formal offer to buy the club having purchased Pride Park. Amidst all the controversy around the club, reports have surfaced that American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrew his offer to buy the club.