New Delhi:

Former Australia cricketer Greg Blewett has expressed concern that the renewed Sandpapergate controversy could have serious consequences for the national team. He warned that senior players, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, could consider walking away from international cricket in favour of franchise leagues.

The latest controversy has resurfaced following allegations in Usman Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr, about the extent of Australia’s knowledge of the ball-tampering operation during the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Cummins recently rejected suggestions that the wider squad knew about the use of sandpaper, describing the allegations as ‘100% wrong’ and ‘complete and utter nonsense’. However, former vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have supported Khawaja’s account and raised questions about Cricket Australia’s investigation into the incident. To add to all the controversy, Hazlewood has now joined the conversation as he backed Cummins, confirming that the bowlers actually didn’t know.

Reflecting on the ongoing controversy, Blewett suggested the pressure surrounding the latest revelations could leave some of Australia’s established players questioning their international futures.

“Pat Cummins, whether you believe him or not, fronted up and did that press conference, and he probably thought at the time, ‘Right, I’ve done that. That was probably a bit of a line in the sand. Let’s get forward and start playing some cricket. But that’s my fear at the moment, is that Pat’s going to say, ‘I’m done. I’m not putting up with this,’” he said on the YouTube show All Over Bar The Cricket

Blewett believes that conversation might actually be taking place

Blewett believes the captain and other senior members of the bowling attack could become frustrated with the continuing scrutiny. He indicated that conversations about their futures might already be taking place with family members and professional advisers.

“They might just say, ‘You know what? Stuff you. I’m off. I’ll go play franchise cricket or do whatever. I think those discussions will be being had right now with their families, their managers and the people that they trust,” he added.

The former Australian batter was equally troubled by Bancroft's latest intervention. In a 4,000-word statement published in the West Australian. In that article, Bancroft claimed the ball-tampering practice had begun during the preceding Test at Port Elizabeth, rather than being restricted to the Cape Town encounter.

Blewett said the revelation had fundamentally changed his understanding of the scandal, which he had previously believed was limited to one match. He also questioned why nobody from the playing group or coaching staff had intervened to prevent the wrongdoing.

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