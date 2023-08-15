Former Chennai Super Kings off spinner facing match-fixing charges slapped with travel ban

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachithra Senanayake celebrates a wicket

Former Sri Lanka international Sachithra Senanayake, who is currently facing match-fixing charges has also been banned from travelling overseas by a local court in Colombo. The 38-year-old has been accused of fixing matches during the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). It is alleged that he lured two players to fix matches over telephone calls.

The Controller General of Immigration and Emigration has been asked by the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court to impose a travel ban on the former Sri Lanka off spinner to prohibit him from flying abroad for a three-month-long period.

The Court order was obtained by the Department of the Attorney General. It is reported that the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry asked the Attorney General to slap criminal charges against Senanayake.

Senanayake made his international debut for Sri Lanka in the year 2012 in a One Day International (ODI) versus South Africa at Kimberley on January 20, 2012. He went on to play a total of 49 games in the 50-overs format and claimed 53 scalps, including a four-wicket haul.

His T20I debut also came in 2012 when Sri Lanka played Pakistan at Hambantota on June 1, 2012. The right-arm off spinner played a handful of T20Is - 24 to be precise and bagged 25 scalps at an impressive economy of 6.77, with the help of a four-fer (4/46).

Regraded widely as a limited-overs specialist, Senanayake couldn't get many opportunities in the longest format of the sport. He only represented the Lankan Lions in one red-ball game against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. The tall spinner has played quite a lot of domestic cricket with 112 First-Class games and 186 List A matches and snared 567 and 283 wickets respectively. He has featured in 108 T20 matches across the globe with 124 wickets, including three four-wicket hauls.

