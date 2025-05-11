Former Australia Test cricketer Bob Cowper dies at 84 The man to score a first-ever Test triple century in Australia, Bob Cowper, breathed his last on Saturday morning in Melbourne. Cowper, who represented Australia in 27 Tests from 1964 to 1968, was battling a long battle with cancer.

Melbourne:

Former Australian Test cricketer Bob Cowper passed away at the age of 84 as he breathed his last in Melbourne on Saturday (May 10) morning. Cowper lost a long battle with cancer. The first triple-centurion in Tests in Australia, Cowper, represented Australia in 27 Tests, scoring 2061 runs at an average of 46.84. Cowper is still celebrated for his marathon 307 against England in Melbourne in 166, which saw him achieve several rare records.

"Cowper was an enormously talented left-hand batter renowned for his elegant stroke play, his patience at the crease and his ability to amass big totals," Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement mourning Cowper's death. Cowper, who played most of his first-class career for Victoria, amassed 10,595 runs in 147 matches while taking 183 wickets, being a handy off-spinner.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Cowper who was a hugely respected figure in Australian cricket," Mike Baird, CA Chair, said. "Bob was a wonderful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple century at the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian teams of the 1960s.

“He was also a significant contributor to cricket in other roles including as an ICC match referee and his wisdom was always keenly sought.

“On behalf of Cricket Australia, our deepest condolences to Bob’s family, friends and former teammates at this very sad time," he added.

Cowper, a Victorian Cricket Hall of Famer, had an interesting post-cricket life as he played just 27 Tests for Australia and ventured into stockbrokering and merchant banking after it. Cowper also served as an ICC match referee and was also Australia's representative to the ICC from 1987 to 2001. The Victorian was later recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2023.