'It is ridiculous': Former Australia cricketer lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's masterclass knock against RCB

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The side took on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 10, and Royals managed to chase down a target of 202 runs with two overs to spare.

The run chase was made possible through the efforts of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel. While Jurel finished the run chase with a score of 81* runs, Sooryavanshi set the tone for the inaugural champions with a score of 78 runs in just 26 deliveries, demolishing RCB’s bowling attack.

Reflecting on the same, former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch took centre stage and heaped massive praise on the youngster for his performance, stating how ridiculous the way he bats is.

"He got on top of him [Hazlewood] early. His ability to go down the ground and square of the wicket, it is just unbelievable. That's talent on a level that I have not seen at that stage - putting reputation to one side and saying I am going to hit the ball as far as I can. The ignorance of youth is a beautiful thing. He's putting up video game numbers. It is ridiculous, the ease with which he hits [the ball],” Finch said on a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

Sooryavanshi leads the run-getter charts after RCB win

With the win against RCB secure, Rajasthan Royals maintain their place at the top of the IPL 2026 standings. With four wins in four, the side remains one of the two unbeaten sides in the tournament so far, and they will aim to keep their form going.

Furthermore, with 200 runs in four matches, Sooryavanshi has the orange cap in his possession as well, and he will aim to keep going in a similar fashion, propelling RR even closer to their second IPL title.

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