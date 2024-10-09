Former Australia allrounder urges Steve Smith to open in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith.

Legendary Australia allrounder Shane Watson has advised Steven Smith to open the innings in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Smith, who made the call to move up the order and open the innings after a void created by David Warner's retirement, hasn't done his stature a world of good.

Smith averages 28.50 as an opener in Tests and therefore there is uncertainty regarding his batting position in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Watson said that the "safety blanket" for Smith would obviously be to switch to number four, however, he urged him to back his abilities and continue opening the innings.

"Steve Smith made the call to be able to go and open, and I think he should stay there," Smith told ESPNcricinfo on the sidelines of the launch of the International Masters League in Mumbai.

"Obviously the safety blanket for him would be moving back to No. 4, but I would love to see him continue to take on the opening spot because he's got the skill to be able to do it," he added.

Watson opined that the reason behind Smith's underwhelming run as an opener has been his inability to make technical adjustments at the top of the order.

"I believe the reason why he didn't do so well over the previous couple of Test matches is just [that] he was a little bit off with his technique," Watson said. "You see (saw) him getting out a couple of ways which I've never really seen him get out before.

"I know he would've had time just to go away, make some little technical adjustments, and if he opens and he makes those little adjustments, he can be incredibly successful as an opening batter knowing the incredible skill that he's got."

On the other hand, Smith's decision to open has allowed Cameron Green to play at number four. Green has played four games at number four and has hardly put a foot wrong.

The star allrounder has racked up 268 runs in four games at an average of 53.60, including an unbeaten 174 against New Zealand in February.

"Cameron Green came in and batted at No. 4 and did a brilliant job," Watson mentioned. "His hundred that he got in New Zealand was something very special and he's the perfect No. 4 candidate now with the future, moving forward."