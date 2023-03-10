IPL 2023: For MS Dhoni, I think this year is going to be celebrated like no other - Hayden

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni in action

According to Australia opener Matthew Hayden, the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be "celebrated like no other" by the Chennai Super Kings franchise. The 16th edition of the tournament will probably be the last for MS Dhoni as a player.

Talking about Dhoni, Hayden said, "See CSK, they notoriously find a way to do things unique and special. Take their hiatus out of their IPL, it was unfortunate the two years they weren't playing, and they came back the year after that to win the IPL, it was most unexpected. And they have a way!

"MS Dhoni has a way of revitalising, revamping, making it just a completely different look and feel to the side, even though it's had this great tag of having complete trust in few players and having retained most of their players.

"So for MS Dhoni, I think this year in particular, it's going to be a year celebrated like no other. It's the finish I believe of the legacy of MS Dhoni and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who'd want him to go out in style as well."

The upcoming edition of the IPL is scheduled to begin on March 31 and the Chennai Super Kings will see a return to the Chepauk Stadium.

"2023, here we go again! The IPL is on and it's also in every venue across India post-Covid. It's going to be remarkable, just the amount of supporters, the Yellow Army that is going to pile into the Chepauk Stadium," Hayden said.

"And they are going to be the same side that's going to be very difficult to beat at home as well. Their record at home, at Chepauk, is undeniably the best in the IPL," he added.

CSK won four IPL titles under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In his IPL career, Dhoni played 234 matches and scored 4978 runs. He has registered the highest score of 84 and has scored 24 fifties.

