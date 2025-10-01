For first time in Women's ODI World Cup, Georgia Plimmer achieves major unwanted feat during AUS vs NZ clash Georgia Plimmer was dismissed in the first over of New Zealand's chase of 327 against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Plimmer has achieved a major unwanted record after her dismissal.

New Delhi:

New Zealand opener Georgia Plimmer achieved a major unwanted record during her team's clash against Australia in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 1. Plimmer bagged a diamond duck after being run out in the first over of New Zealand's chase of 327 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

In reply to Australia's 326, the White Ferns suffered an early blow with Plimmer getting run out before Suzie Bates also got bowled in the first two overs. After five dots in the opening over, Bates, eager to get off the mark, wanted a quick single, and as she was quick in her run, she was safe. However, Plimmer was late to run and was found much short of the crease at the striker's end with Sutherland and Alyssa Healy affecting the run-out.

Meanwhile, Plimmer has become the first opener in the history of the Women's ODI World Cup to have been dismissed for a diamond duck. While Plimmer was gone without facing a ball, Bates was cleaned up in the next over by Sophie Molineux for a nine-ball duck.

With both players getting out on duck, this marked the second instance of the New Zealand players getting out without troubling the scorers in the history of the Women's ODI World Cup. The first instance took place in 2002 against England at Chester-Le-Street.

Ash Gardner creates history as Aussies put 326

The Aussies were bowled out for 326 after being in major trouble at 128/5. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was the star with the bat as she bailed the team out. She made 115 from 83 balls, with 16 fours and a six as she played extremely well with the lower order and the tail.

The 115-run score is also the highest by a No.6 or a lower batter in the history of Women's ODIs, being 10 more than Shemaine Campbelle.

100-plus from No.6 or lower in Women’s ODIs:

115 - Ash Gardner (AUS-W) vs NZ-W, Indore, 2025 WC*

105 - S Campbelle (WI-W) vs SL-W, Dambulla, 2013

104 - A Dercksen (SA-W) vs SL-W, Colombo, 2025

102 - Ash Gardner (AUS-W) vs ENG-W, Hobart, 2025