For first time in their history! India register massive unwanted record with third T20I loss to England

New Delhi:

India have hit a record low in their new T20 cycle as the two-time reigning champions suffered another loss on their UK tour. The Men in Blue were shot down for just 76 in the third T20I against England during their 202-run chase at Trent Bridge. The visitors suffered a huge 125-run defeat and fell 2-0 behind the Three Lions in the five-match series. This compounded India’s troubles in the UK as they have now gone winless for five straight matches for the first ever time.

The young batting unit's struggles against top-tier fast bowling raise fresh questions regarding India's aggressive batting strategy under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Additionally, it extends a troubling stretch for captain Shreyas Iyer, who remains on the hunt for his first T20I victory despite winning every toss since taking charge. As the dark patch continues to soak India, the Men in Blue must fix their errors and win the remaining two matches to be held on July 9 and 11 to level the series.

What are India’s biggest defeats in T20Is?

The defeat against the English team in the 3rd T20I is also the 2026 T20 World Cup Champions' biggest ever defeat, eclipsing their previous mark of 80 runs against New Zealand in Wellington in 2019. India captain Shreyas Iyer seemed out of words after the loss, lamenting the defeat as "atrocious".

Biggest defeat margins for India in T20Is (by runs):

By 125 runs vs ENG, Trent Bridge, 2026

By 80 runs vs NZ, Wellington, 2019

By 76 runs vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2026

By 51 runs vs SA, Mullanpur, 2025

By 50 runs vs NZ, Visakhapatnam, 2026

It is also important to note that four of India's five heaviest T20I defeats by runs have occurred since December 2025. The previous worst such streaks came in 2009 and 2021, when the Men in Blue suffered four successive defeats.

What are India’s lowest all-outs in T20I?

India’s 76-all out is their second-lowest total in the format, just behind their 74-all out horror against Australia in Melbourne in 2008. This is also the seventh-lowest total by a T20 World Cup winner, with West Indies topping the chart with 45-all out against England in 2019.

Lowest all-out totals for India in T20Is:

74 vs AUS, Melbourne, 2008

76 vs ENG, Trent Bridge, 2026

79 vs NZ, Nagpur, 2016

92 vs SA, Cuttack, 2015

101 vs SL, Pune, 2016

102 vs ZIM, Harare, 2024

India’s performance in the series

As India landed in England, there were hopes of a revival from their Ireland drubbing, but the England bowlers had other plans as they orchestrated India's batting collapse in the series. It remained the case in the third T20I when Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer dismantled the Indian lineup by taking four and three wickets, respectively. They plotted India’s downfall with hard length deliveries as the Indian batters committed harakiri in the powerplay. For the first time in their T20I history, the Indian team suffered the setback of losing five wickets during the powerplay.

It also seemed like teenage fireball Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would add some quick runs to the team in their England outing, especially following his record List A half-century against Sri Lanka A in late June. However, the young prodigy is yet to find form in the series, going out on scores of 14(10) in the 2nd T20I and 13(5) in the 3rd T20I. Shreyas Iyer, the captain of the young side, also made handy contributions with the bat, but his teammates have not been able to rise to the occasion and take India over the line.

(This article is written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with India TV)

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