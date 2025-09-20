For first time in their history, India register major unwanted record ahead of Women's ODI World Cup Australia women piled up a mountain of runs against India in the third and final ODI of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as the Women in Blue conceded a record total in what can be worrying signs ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

New Delhi:

Ahead of the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup, the Indian team has some concerning signs as they conceded a record total in the third ODI against Australia in New Delhi on Saturday, September 20.

For the first time in their history, the Indian women have conceded a total in excess of 400 in the ODI format as the Aussies slammed a whopping 412/10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This was the first time that the Women in Blue have conceded such a tall total in their history ever since playing the format from 1978 onwards.

Meanwhile, the previous highest total against the Indian team in the format was 371/8 that the Aussies had put last year in Brisbane.

Beth Mooney slams blistering century

Meanwhile, Australian star batter Beth Mooney slammed a jaw-dropping, joint-second-fastest century in the history of women's ODI cricket. The Aussie star amassed her century off 57 balls. She ended up slamming 138 from 75 deliveries, with 23 fours and a six in her stroke-filled innings.

The Aussies had won the toss and had opted to bat first. "Going to have a bat today. Let them run around in the heat today and see how they go. Had a bad day, which doesn't define us as a group. We know what we need to do. Need to create more pressure for longer periods of time. Just adapting quickly to different conditions is going to be important. Start times will be a little different (in the WC). Two changes," Australia captain Alyssa Healy said at the toss.

"We talk about playing good cricket, doesn't matter what we do first or second. Playing our best cricket is something that always keeps us in the game. Want to go in with the same positive mindset today. Same XI for us," India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Australia Women's Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women's Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur