For first time in 92 years! Kolkata Test witnesses never-seen-before record in India South Africa stunned India in a brilliant come-from-behind victory in Kolkata. The Proteas defended 124 at the tricky Eden Gardens surface as they bowled the hosts out for 93. The test has set a major record in India.

New Delhi:

India suffered a humiliating defeat to South Africa in the Kolkata Test, failing to chase down 124 at Eden Gardens on a tricky pitch. Coming into Day 3 on Sunday, the hosts were the favourites to win the match but ended up bottling the chase after being bowled out for 93, losing by 30 runs.

This win marked South Africa's first victory in India after 15 years. They had last won a Test in India in 2010 at Nagpur and had suffered seven defeats with a draw in their next eight games in India.

The Eden Gardens surface misbehaved regularly as the batters struggled to score runs, well justified by the fact that only Temba Bavuma's unbeaten 55 was the only fifty-plus score by the batters across all four innings of this Test.

Meanwhile, this Test has become the first-ever match in India where all four innings ended in sub-200 totals. South Africa were bowled out for 159 with Jasprit Bumrah taking a five-wicket haul before the hosts replied with 189 to take a crucial 30-run lead with Simon Harmer taking four wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja weaved his magic with the ball in the second innings and took four wickets to bowl the Proteas out for 153. India were handed a 124-run target and failed to chase it down, getting bowled out for 93.

This marked the first instance of teams failing to cross the 200-run mark in all four innings of a Test in India. The country has been hosting Test cricket since 1933, when it first hosted England in a three-match series.

The 124-run target that India failed to chase is now the lowest that they have failed to chase in a home Test match and the second-lowest they have failed to hunt down overall.

Lowest targets India failed to chase down:

120 vs WI Bridgetown 1997

124 vs SA Eden Gardens 2025

147 vs NZ Wankhede 2024

176 vs SL Galle 2015

193 vs Eng Lord’s 2025

194 vs Eng Edgbaston 2018