For first time in 92-year-old history, Rohit Sharma's men script never-before-seen record in Indian cricket

India hammered England in the 5th and final Test of the series to close out the English challenge with a 4-1 win. Star performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma and many more powered the Men in Blue to a memorable series win with some big guns missing.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul (who played only the first Test), the Indian team recorded a stunning 4-1 series win despite losing the first game in Hyderabad.

This Indian team has now achieved what none of its predecessor sides have done in the 92-year-old history. This was India's 178th Test win in 579 matches, which brought them level to their losses - 178. For the first time in the 92-year-old history of their Test history, India have achieved a win-loss ratio of exactly 1.

Never before India have had equal wins and losses in Test cricket with the losses being more always.

India's record in Tests:

Matches played: 579

Won: 178

Lost: 178

Drawn: 222

Tied: 1

A young bunch of players stood tall and gave the signs that they belonged to this level. Yashasvi Jaiswal was simply sensational. He scored 712 runs, the third most by an Indian in a single Test series, only behind Sunil Gavaskar's twin record of 774 runs and 732 runs.

For his marvellous performances in the series, Jasiwal was named the Player of the Series. His 712 runs also had two double centuries, with no other player even managing to get one. Apart from him, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan showed nerves of steel as they made big contributions to the team's wins. The senior pros were up to the task too. Rohit Sharma scored two centuries, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav picked fifers as India decimated England.