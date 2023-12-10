Sunday, December 10, 2023
     
  5. For first time in 555-match BBL history, Renegades vs Scorchers game abandoned due to pitch conditions

The BBL 13 match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers was abandoned due to pitch conditions at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong. This was the first time a game has been abandoned in BBL due to this reason. The rain had gripped the venue in the lead-up to this game.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: December 10, 2023 16:08 IST
Melbourne renegades vs perth scorchers
Image Source : GETTY Melbourne Renegades players.

Melbourne Renegades' first home outing of the Big Bash League 13 got hit with an unwanted historical feat on Sunday. The Renegades clash against the Perth Scorchers became the first one in BBL history to be abandoned due to pitch conditions. The clash was slated to take place at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong but just after 6.5 overs, the game was abandoned due to 'dangerous' pitch conditions.

Some of the deliveries saw uneven bounce and it was also getting 'dangerous'. The delivery at 6.5 also saw an unpredictable bounce which seamed massively while the batter Josh Inglis tried to drive it. "The last delivery behaved uncharacteristically, it behaved dangerously and we were forced to halt play. We had a look at the pitch, it didn't seem unplayable, we've seen such divots previously as well. We've got a few processes, some follow-up, we consulted and came up with the final decision," the on-field umpires said. 

Watch the last delivery here:

This was the first time in BBL's history that a game has been abandoned due to the pitch conditions. The weather in Geelong has not been kind for some hours. Rain gripped the venue in the lead-up to this game and it went beneath the covers too, resulting in the playing surface getting damp. 

(The ball's) taking some big divots out of the surface. It's just bouncing ridiculously. If that's on line with someone's body or their head then that could (cause) some real issues," Renegades batter Aaron Finch said to Fox Sports. 

Looking at the surface, the Renegades opted to bowl first. "The wicket's absolutely drenched so we just want to have a look what's going to happen," Nic Maddinson said at the toss.

