For first time in 148 years! India look to avoid major world record in Manchester Test against England India are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series against England and cannot afford many slip-ups if they have to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, India are also looking to avoid an unwanted world record as they face England in Manchester.

India are in danger of registering a major unwanted record in Test cricket as they face England in the fourth Test of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester. Shubman Gill's India are trailing 1-2 in the series after having suffered a heartbreaking loss at Lord's as the lower-order's brilliant rearguard went in vain.

With two Tests to go, India are now in a must-win situation to register a series win and can't afford much slip-up if they have to even draw the five-match series. Coming to the English shores, only a few would have expected the Indian team to win the series or perform like they have done till now. But the new era team has defied the odds to have given England a tough task until now.

However, the visitors have been hit with injury issues to Nitish Kumar Reddy (ruled out of the series), Arshdeep Singh (out of the fourth match) and likely absence of Akash Deep for the Manchester game, too. With the resources getting thin, the visitors are up against history in Manchester.

India look to avoid world record

India have never won a single Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester despite having played nine Tests here so far. They have lost four of the nine matches, while they have played five draws. The visitors need to secure a win in Manchester at any cost if they have to save themselves from owning an unwanted world record.

If India do not win a Test at Old Trafford this time, they will become the first team in the history of Test cricket to remain winless in 10 Tests at a venue. There are currently three teams tied on nine winless matches at a venue in Test cricket. India have remained winless in Manchester and Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, while Australia have not secured a win at the National Stadium, Karachi in their nine attempts. Sri Lanka also find themselves winless out of nine tries at Lord's.

India to take inspiration from Edgbaston win

If the odds are stacked against the visitors, they can statistically take inspiration from their win at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Before winning the Edgbaston Test by a huge margin of 336 runs, India were winless at that venue too, having not won a match in their eight attempts.

However, they registered a famous win with Shubman Gill's epic knocks in Birmingham and Akash Deep's match haul of 10 wickets.

The series is sitting on a defining edge now with India needing to avoid a defeat to stay alive in the series and probably a win to level the things and, yes, also to avoid the embarrassing world record.