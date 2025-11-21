For first time in 116 years! Starc, Stokes run riot on record-breaking opening day in Ashes in Perth Ben Stokes overshadowed Mitchell Starc's seven-wicket haul with his five-fer on Day 1 of the Perth Ashes Test. The speedsters ran riot on the Ashes opener with their brilliant bowling as the Perth opener saw a massive record being set.

New Delhi:

Fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes dominated an action-packed first day of the Ashes Test in Perth as the two ran riot on a speedy Perth surface that saw 19 wickets falling on the opening day.

The hard-hitting England side dazzled its way to 172 but got dismissed cheaply as Starc starred with his maiden seven-wicket haul. The visitors kept swinging their willows in their bazball display but kept losing wickets before a collapse that saw them go down from 160/5 to 172 all out.

The Aussies were in the driver's seat, but the hosts suffered a collapse of their own. They lost Jake Weatherald in the first over as Usman Khawaja was forced to stay in the dressing room and not open as he was outside the field for some time due to his back spasms.

England ran riot with Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes ripping apart the Aussie batting line-up. While Archer and Wood did the damage at the start, Stokes tore through the middle-order to take a five-wicket haul. The Aussies went to stumps 123/9 with a trail of 49 more.

Meanwhile, the Ashes opener saw a record-breaking opening day in Perth. This was the first time in 116 years that the opening day of an Ashes Test saw 18 or more wickets falling down.

The last time this happened was way back in 1909, when both Australia and England were bowled out at the Old Trafford Test on the first day.

Meanwhile, 19 wickets to fall on the opening day are also the most in the last 100 years, with 17 wickets going down in the 2001 Trent Bridge Test and the 2005 Lord's Test.

Most wickets on the opening day of an Ashes Test in the last 100 years:

19 Perth Stadium 2025 (Eng 10, Aus 9)

17 Trent Bridge 2001 (Eng 10, Aus 7)

17 Lord’s 2005 (Aus 10, Eng 7)